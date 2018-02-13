Baylor hoops tops Texas for 4th straight win

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Jo Lual-Acuil Jr.'s follow-up dunk with 8 seconds left in double overtime sent Baylor to a 74-73 win over Texas on Monday night, the fourth straight victory for the resurgent Bears after a miserable start to the Big 12 season.

Texas had taken the lead on Kerwin Roach II's twisting layup with 20 seconds left. Baylor quickly went back up court as Manu Lecomte drove for the game winner. He missed, but Lual-Acuil came flying in to snag the rebound and slam home the dunk.

Terry Maston scored a career-high 26 points for Baylor (16-10, 6-7 Big 12), including 12 in the two overtimes. Lecomte finished with 16 points.

Freshman Mo Bamba had 16 points and 16 rebounds for Texas, but got beat to the ball for the game-winning basket. Roach and Matt Coleman each scored 15 points for the Longhorns (15-11, 5-8), who have lost three in a row. The Longhorns have lost six in a row to Baylor.

BIG PICTURE

Baylor: The Bears got a huge game from Maston, who was 12 of 17 from the field and did just about everything he wanted from 15 feet and in. His only mistake was passing up a late 3-pointer in the second overtime that could have been a dagger. Maston isn't a starter and only averages 6.5 points over his career, but his role in the offense could expand after this performance.

Texas: It was a brutal offensive night for a team that already ranks last in the Big 12 in scoring and in 3-point shooting. Coleman had just three assists, but came on late with 3-pointer and a twisting layup in the final minute of regulation, and a pair of free throws that helped force overtime. He played the final eight minutes of regulation and both overtimes with four fouls.

UP NEXT

Baylor hosts Big 12 leader No. 7 Texas Tech.

Texas plays at No. 23 Oklahoma.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)