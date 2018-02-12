Sheriff's office: Deputy has run-in with little 'Spurs fan trying to intimidate'

A California sheriff's office had a run-in with maybe the world's smallest San Antonio Spurs fan.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office posted this past weekend about the possible "attempted carjacking" by a mouse found on a deputy's windshield.

The deputy was on his way to work assignment at the Gold State Warriors game, who were facing off with the San Antonio Spurs.

"Further investigation revealed the suspect was likely a San Antonio Spurs fan trying to intimidate us," said the sheriff's office.

According to the sheriff's office, the suspect is 4 inches tall, weighs 1 ounce and last seen wearing a grey and white furry coat.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.