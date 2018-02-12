A&M men travel to Missouri

Riding the momentum of four consecutive victories, No. 21 Texas A&M faces a mid-week road test Tuesday night when the Aggies pay a visit to Mizzou Arena for a 6 p.m. showdown against Missouri.

The contest will be televised on ESPNU with Richard Cross calling the play-by-play action and Sean Farnham providing color commentary. Additionally, radio coverage will be available on the Aggie Sports Network, which can be heard locally in the Bryan/College Station area on WTAW (1620 AM).

Fresh off back-to-back wins over ranked foes, last Wednesday at No. 8 Auburn and Saturday at home over No. 24 Kentucky, the Aggies are back in the national rankings where they appear at No. 21 in this week’s AP Top 25.

Texas A&M (17-8, 6-6 SEC) have vaulted up the SEC standings and enter this week tied for sixth place, one game back of the Tigers (17-8; 7-5 SEC).

Missouri is riding its own four-game winning streak, having carded consecutive wins over Alabama, Kentucky, Ole Miss and Mississippi State. The Tigers will also be seeking to snap a seven-game Texas A&M winning streak in the series and avenge a 60-49 loss to the Aggies in College Station on Jan. 20.