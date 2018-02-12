Aggies Travel to Missouri; Face Tigers Tuesday

Baylor softball junior pitcher Gia Rodoni was named the Big 12 Pitcher of the Week, announced Monday by the conference office.More >>
Baylor baseball has changed its season-opening home series finale game time vs. Purdue on Sunday to 12:05 p.m. CT.
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor baseball team will kick off the 2018 season with a busy stretch in its opening week of play.
Baylor baseball senior closer Troy Montemayor was named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) 2018 Stopper of the Year Preseason Watch List, the organization announced Monday.
Riding the momentum of four consecutive victories, No. 21 Texas A&M faces a mid-week road test Tuesday night when the Aggies pay a visit to Mizzou Arena for a 6 p.m. showdown against Missouri.
