Ranked Road Challenge Awaits No. 3/3 Baylor Lady Bears

ON THE ROAD AGAIN

The No. 3/3 Baylor Lady Bears head to Stillwater, Okla., to meet No. 21/25 Oklahoma State on Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. (CT). It is the second meeting between the programs of the season.

FOLLOW ALONG

Tuesday’s game will be available on FSSW Plus and FoxSportsGo with Mike Wolfe (play-by-play) and Bryndon Manzer (analyst) calling the action. Fans can also tune in to Rick May (play-by-play) and Lori Fogleman (analyst) on the Baylor Sports Network, IMG College and 1660AM and 99.1FM in Waco.