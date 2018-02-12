Carter Named To Naismith Trophy Late Season Team

Texas A&M freshman guard Chennedy Carter was one of 30 players named to the Women’s Citizen Naismith Trophy Late Season Team. Named in honor of Dr. James Naismith, the Naismith Trophy recognizes the top Men's and Women's College Basketball Players of the Year.

Carter, the only freshman on the team, is averaging 21.0 points per game this season, which ranks second in the SEC. Carter has set the Texas A&M single-game scoring record with 46 points at USC on Dec. 15, and has already set the Texas A&M freshman season scoring record with 546.

Carter is one of seven SEC players on the team, which ties with the Pac-12 for the most among conferences.

From this list, the Naismith Awards Board of Selectors will identify the 10 national semifinalists, to be announced on Feb. 26.