Police chase in Killeen sends three people to the hospital

The Killeen Police Department said that a police chase sent three people to the hospital Sunday night.

Police said the chase started around 7:30 p.m. when police tried to pull over a black Honda Accord for a traffic violation at the intersection of Reverend R.A Abercrombie Dr. and Taft St.

The driver did not pull over and took off towards Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. He led officers through several neighborhoods before running a red light at Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. and Stan Schuler Loop.

The suspect collided with a white sedan when he ran the red light. The suspect attempted to flee on foot after the accident, but police were able to catch him and take him into custody.

Three passengers in the white sedan were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is in the Killeen City Jail with charges pending.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.