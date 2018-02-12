5 children taken by CPS after largest meth bust by Whitney police

Five children were taken into custody by Child Protective Services after a methamphetamine bust in Whitney.

Police said 25-year-old Detrick Walter and 36-year-old Leonotdra Garrett were arrested on Friday when 70 grams of methamphetamines, an undetermined amount of marijuana and a large number of distribution supplies were discovered during a search warrant.

The warrant was issued for the residence in the 600 block of Brazos Street for the search and seizure of narcotics.

Police said this was the largest seizure of methamphetamine by the Whitney Police Department.

Walter was charged with under two ounces and possession of penalty group 1 and Garrett was charged with manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance.

