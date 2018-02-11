Caldwell teacher accused of improper relationship with 15-year-old student resigns

A Caldwell ISD teacher under investigation has resigned.

The Burleson County Sheriff's Office said they are investigating a case of an improper relationship between a female teacher and a 15-year-old male student at Caldwell High School.

The sheriff's office said they were notified on Feb. 2 by school officials and began an investigation into Jamie Goforth. They discovered that the 37-year-old teacher had a relationship with the student, starting in Oct. 2017.

When deputies attempted to locate Goforth, they found out she had left Burleson County. She turned herself into authorities on Feb. 11.

She has been charged with improper relationship between educator and student.

On Feb. 15, Goforth resigned from her position.

The school district says that a retired science teacher will teach science for the remainder of the school year.

Caldwell ISD issued the following statement:

Caldwell ISD is aware of the troubling allegations reported in connection with the arrest of Ms. Goforth. We have reviewed our hiring procedures in this instance. We performed the usual criminal background check, as we do for all teachers. There existed in the information gathered in the employment screening process no indication of any potential concerns. The district has over two hundred employees that are committed to teaching and serving the 1800 students in our district. In the rare instances that our employees make poor decisions, Caldwell ISD takes swift and effective action to protect our students. Despite the fact that we have ended the employment of this individual, we will continue to cooperate with authorities who are working on this issue, including the Burleson County District Attorney and the Texas Education Agency.

