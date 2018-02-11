Sheriff's office evacuates residences due to fast-moving fire in - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Sheriff's office evacuates residences due to fast-moving fire in Williamson County

By Taylor Corbett, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Williamson County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Williamson County Sheriff's Office)
(Source: Williamson County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Williamson County Sheriff's Office)
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

The Williamson County Sheriff's office said they were evacuating people that live on County Road 220 near State Highway 138 due to a fast-moving fire. The fire was 80 percent contained as of 4 p.m. Sunday

The fire department is moving through the area quickly in order to protect homes.

Deputies are checking addresses to get people out of the area.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly