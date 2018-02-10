UMHB women's basketball falls to Concordia Texas

The Texas A&M women's golf finished ninth at the Florida State Matchup at the Don Veller Seminole Golf Course and Club, in the Aggies' first event of the spring.



Texas A&M shot a 13-over 301 in the final round, finishing the tournament at 884 (+26). No. 7 South Carolina (848, -16) took home the team title with a score of 16-under and five-stroke cushion on second-place Michigan State (853, -11).



Maddie Szeryk (216, E) led the Aggies on the par-72, 6,212-yard course, finishing in a tie for 15th. The senior shot a one-under 71 in the final round, her 14th par-or-better round in 18 tries on the season. Freshman Amber Park (220, +4) shot an even par 72 on Saturday to conclude play in a share of 27th. One shot back, sophomore Courtney Dow (222, +6) began the day with an eagle and finished in a tie for 31st.



Junior Chloe Velasco (233, +17) and freshman Elizabetth Caldarelli (237, +21) carded a final-round 79 and 80 respectively as Velasco finished in a tie for 54th with Caldarelli holding a share of 62nd.



Competing as an individual, freshman Ariana Saenz (234, +18) finished in a share of 57th in her third career tournament. Ainhoa Olarra of South Carolina took home individual honors with a two-stroke victory over Amanda Doherty of Florida State.

In the Match-Up portion of the event, the Texas A&M-Florida State pairing finished fourth with a 1091.



Next on the schedule for the Aggies is The Dickson hosted by Houston, February 26-27 at The Woodlands Country Club.