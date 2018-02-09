BU equestrian has Saturday showdown with TCU

No. 7 Baylor equestrian (3-3, 1-1 Big 12) will face No. 6 TCU (4-5, 0-2 Big 12) on Saturday, Feb. 10, at 10 a.m. at the Willis Family Equestrian Center, beginning the second pass through Big 12 play for the Bears.

The Bears enter the Saturday contest with a 6-0 all-time home record over the Horned Frogs, leading TCU 15-5 in the all-time series and winning the last eight-straight regular season matchups.

BU opened its spring schedule with a big time win over No. 5 Auburn, taking a 9-8 victory on the final ride of the meet.

After a rocky fall that saw the Horned Frogs dropping home meets to BU and Georgia, TCU is off to a hot start in the spring, opening with an upset of No. 3 Texas A&M and a decisive, 15-5 win over No. 6 Fresno State.