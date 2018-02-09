Police search for two men suspected of stealing from Ulta - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Police search for two men suspected of stealing from Ulta

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
Police are trying to identify the two men in this photo. (Source: Waco Police Department) Police are trying to identify the two men in this photo. (Source: Waco Police Department)
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Waco police are searching for two men suspected of stealing from an Ulta. 

Police released a video of the two men seen talking with two women near the entrance of the store. The women are not associated with theft.

If you have any information on these men, call Detective James at 254-750-3674. The case number is 18-1931.

