Police search for two men suspected of stealing from Ulta

Police are trying to identify the two men in this photo. (Source: Waco Police Department)

Waco police are searching for two men suspected of stealing from an Ulta.

Police released a video of the two men seen talking with two women near the entrance of the store. The women are not associated with theft.

If you have any information on these men, call Detective James at 254-750-3674. The case number is 18-1931.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.