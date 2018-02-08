No. 6 Texas A&M Opens 2018 Season at Aggie Classic

The sixth-ranked Texas A&M softball team begins the 2018 campaign by hosting Boston College, Houston and Texas Tech in the Aggie Classic Friday through Sunday at the Aggie Softball Complex.

Action begins at 10 a.m. with Boston College and Texas Tech, while Texas A&M opens against Houston at 3:15 p.m.

Every Aggie game this weekend can be seen on SEC Network + with Matt Simon (play-by-play) and Texas A&M All-American Gay McNutt (color) on the call. Authenticated subscribers can access the stream through WatchESPN and the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs and other connected devices.

Louie Belina and Chris Southard bring the action to listeners on Willy 1550 AM in the Bryan-College Station area and online at www.12thMan.com.

The Aggies are coming off a 47-13 (16-7 SEC) season in which the Maroon & White advanced to the Women’s College World Series for the first time since 2008. Riley Sartain, who earned NFCA All-America honors, led the team with a .350 average, 49 RBI and .446 on-base percentage.

The Aggie pitching staff returns all four pitchers from a year ago after posting a 2.06 team era led by Trinity Harrington (14-4, 2.13 ERA) and Samantha Show 19-7, 2.20 ERA).

This weekend’s tournament features three former Texas A&M softball players in Texas Tech head coach Adrian Gregory (2002-05), Houston assistant Megan Gibson-Loftin (2005-08) and Houston volunteer assistant Cassie Tysarczyk (2011-14).

Due to the men’s basketball game Saturday night against Kentucky, fans will be required to pay $5 to park in the Reed Arena and Blue Bell Park parking lots.