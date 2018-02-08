School bus carrying 34 elementary students involved in accident, one person taken to hospital

The district said that another vehicle struck the bus while it was taking students home from Reece's Creek Elementary School. (Source: Google Maps)

The Killeen Independent School District said that a bus carrying 34 students was involved in an accident near Old Florence Rd. and Elms Rd. on Thursday evening.

The district said that the bus and another vehicle collided while the bus was taking students home from Reece's Creek Elementary School.

They said there were no serious injuries, but one person was transported to the hospital for precautionary measures.

The district is still investigating the incident.

