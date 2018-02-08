Brown Remains in Contention for Wade Trophy - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Brown Remains in Contention for Wade Trophy

WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Baylor women’s basketball junior Kalani Brown is one of 33 players included on the midseason watch list for the 2018 Wade Trophy, the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced Thursday morning.

The 6-7 center leads the nation in field goal percentage (.671) and Baylor in scoring (20.2) through 23 games this season. Brown has registered a team-high 11 double-doubles on the season, which ranks second in the Big 12 Conference.

Brown, the 2018 Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year, has scored more than 30 points twice this season and has recorded 12 20-point performances. She has pulled down double-digit rebound totals in 11 games, including a 21-board effort against Lamar, which is the leading conference total to date.

The Slidell, La., native is also included on the 2018 John R. Wooden Award Wendy’s Late Season 20 list, is one of 10 finalists for the Lisa Leslie Award and is in consideration for the 2018 Citizen Trophy.

The Wade Trophy — now in its 41st year — is the oldest and most prestigious national player of the year award in college women’s basketball. It is named in honor of the late, legendary Delta State University head coach Lily Margaret Wade, who won three consecutive national championships with the Lady Statesmen. First awarded in 1978 by the American Alliance for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance (AAHPERD), now known as SHAPE America, the Wade Trophy has been presented to the WBCA NCAA Division I National Player of the Year since 2001.

The WBCA will announce the four finalists for the honor in mid-March. The winner of the 2018 Wade Trophy will be announced during ESPN2’s telecast of the 2018 NCAA Women’s Final Four national semifinal games on March 30.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Brown Remains in Contention for Wade Trophy

    Brown Remains in Contention for Wade Trophy

    Thursday, February 8 2018 5:19 PM EST2018-02-08 22:19:16 GMT
    Baylor women’s basketball junior Kalani Brown is one of 33 players included on the midseason watch list for the 2018 Wade Trophy, the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced Thursday morning. The 6-7 center leads the nation in field goal percentage (.671) and Baylor in scoring (20.2) through 23 games this season. Brown has registered a team-high 11 double-doubles on the season, which ranks second in the Big 12 Conference. Brown, the 2018 Big 12 Preseason Player ...More >>
    Baylor women’s basketball junior Kalani Brown is one of 33 players included on the midseason watch list for the 2018 Wade Trophy, the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced Thursday morning. The 6-7 center leads the nation in field goal percentage (.671) and Baylor in scoring (20.2) through 23 games this season. Brown has registered a team-high 11 double-doubles on the season, which ranks second in the Big 12 Conference. Brown, the 2018 Big 12 Preseason Player ...More >>

  • Baylor Women's Basketball Recruits Named Naismith Semifinalists

    Baylor Women's Basketball Recruits Named Naismith Semifinalists

    Thursday, February 8 2018 5:17 PM EST2018-02-08 22:17:24 GMT
    (Source: KXXV)(Source: KXXV)
    Baylor women’s basketball recruits Aquira DeCosta and NaLyssa Smith are semifinalists for the 2018 Naismith National Girls’ High School Player of the Year award, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Thursday morning. Baylor is one of three teams to have two players included on the list of semifinalists. DeCosta (Sacramento, Calif.) and Smith (Converse, Texas) have also been recognized as McDonald’s All-Americans and named to the Naismith Trophy Midseason Girls Basketba...More >>
    Baylor women’s basketball recruits Aquira DeCosta and NaLyssa Smith are semifinalists for the 2018 Naismith National Girls’ High School Player of the Year award, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Thursday morning. Baylor is one of three teams to have two players included on the list of semifinalists. DeCosta (Sacramento, Calif.) and Smith (Converse, Texas) have also been recognized as McDonald’s All-Americans and named to the Naismith Trophy Midseason Girls Basketba...More >>

  • A&M's Williams Featured on Updated Malone Award Watch List

    A&M's Williams Featured on Updated Malone Award Watch List

    Thursday, February 8 2018 5:15 PM EST2018-02-08 22:15:53 GMT
    SPORTS-Texas A&M Basketball1SPORTS-Texas A&M Basketball1
    Texas A&M’s Robert Williams was honored Thursday by being named among 10 candidates for the 2018 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award announced by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Named after Hall of Famer and two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Karl Malone, the annual honor in its fourth year recognizes the top power forwards in Division I men’s college basketball. A national committee comprised of top college basketball personnel determined the wa...More >>
    Texas A&M’s Robert Williams was honored Thursday by being named among 10 candidates for the 2018 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award announced by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Named after Hall of Famer and two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Karl Malone, the annual honor in its fourth year recognizes the top power forwards in Division I men’s college basketball. A national committee comprised of top college basketball personnel determined the wa...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly