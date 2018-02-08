Baylor Women's Basketball Recruits Named Naismith Semifinalists

Baylor women’s basketball recruits Aquira DeCosta and NaLyssa Smith are semifinalists for the 2018 Naismith National Girls’ High School Player of the Year award, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Thursday morning. Baylor is one of three teams to have two players included on the list of semifinalists.

DeCosta (Sacramento, Calif.) and Smith (Converse, Texas) have also been recognized as McDonald’s All-Americans and named to the Naismith Trophy Midseason Girls Basketball Watch List this year.

Only candidates listed on the semifinal list will be eligible to earn national finalist status, which will be announced on Feb. 19. The Naismith High School All-America team will be announced on March 5, and the 2018 Naismith National Girls’ High School Player of the Year will be unveiled on March 7.