A&M's Williams Featured on Updated Malone Award Watch List

Texas A&M’s Robert Williams was honored Thursday by being named among 10 candidates for the 2018 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award announced by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Named after Hall of Famer and two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Karl Malone, the annual honor in its fourth year recognizes the top power forwards in Division I men’s college basketball. A national committee comprised of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 21 candidates in October, which has now been narrowed to just 10. In March, five finalists will be presented to Mr. Malone and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee for the 2018 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award. The winner will be honored at ESPN’s College Basketball Awards presented by Wendy’s in downtown Los Angeles on Friday, April 6, 2018.

Williams, who elected to return to Texas A&M for his sophomore campaign despite being projected as a high pick in last summer’s NBA draft, has been a steady contributor on the court as well a regular feature on national highlight reels this season. The Oil City, La., native leads the SEC in rebounding with an average of 9.5 boards per game while averaging 10.7 points per contest, producing four double-doubles along the way.

Additionally, Williams checks in at second in the league with a 2.5 block-per-game average, compiling 47 total blocks in 19 games this season along with 31 assists and 17 steals. From the field, Williams is shooting an impressive 64.3 percent. During his last seven games, Williams has maintained a 14.3 point-per-game average while shooting 77.0 percent from the field.

Williams currently ranks fifth in Texas A&M men’s basketball history with 126 career blocks.

Previous winners of the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award include Johnathan Motley, Baylor (2017), Georges Niang, Iowa State (2016) and Montrezl Harrell, Louisville (2015). For more information on the Karl Malone Award, visit www.HoophallAwards.com.

