Baylor A&T’s Adams Earns NCATA Specialist of the Week

Baylor acrobatics & tumbling junior top/base Kaylee Adams was named National Collegiate Acrobatics & Tumbling Association (NCATA) Specialist of the Week, the organization announced Thursday.

Adams garnered the honor for the first time in the sport’s history as it was established this season to recognize a student-athlete who exhibited an outstanding performance in one or more heats or events in events 2-5 by a top, base or tumbler – more specifically, awarded to a student-athlete who participated in nine or fewer heats but performed well in her specialized discipline. The honor gives Baylor its ninth all-time weekly award from the NCATA, all under fourth-year head coach Felecia Mulkey.

The China Spring, Texas native, excelled in acro, pyramid and toss events, averaging a 9.77 over five heats in Baylor's season-opening win over Alderson Broaddus. Adams was a member of three heats that scored a 9.90 for the Bears, earning the total in seven-element acro, inversion pyramid and synchronized pyramid.