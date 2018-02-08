Baylor A&T’s Adams Earns NCATA Specialist of the Week - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Baylor A&T’s Adams Earns NCATA Specialist of the Week

WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Baylor acrobatics & tumbling junior top/base Kaylee Adams was named National Collegiate Acrobatics & Tumbling Association (NCATA) Specialist of the Week, the organization announced Thursday.

Adams garnered the honor for the first time in the sport’s history as it was established this season to recognize a student-athlete who exhibited an outstanding performance in one or more heats or events in events 2-5 by a top, base or tumbler – more specifically, awarded to a student-athlete who participated in nine or fewer heats but performed well in her specialized discipline. The honor gives Baylor its ninth all-time weekly award from the NCATA, all under fourth-year head coach Felecia Mulkey.

The China Spring, Texas native, excelled in acro, pyramid and toss events, averaging a 9.77 over five heats in Baylor's season-opening win over Alderson Broaddus. Adams was a member of three heats that scored a 9.90 for the Bears, earning the total in seven-element acro, inversion pyramid and synchronized pyramid.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Brown Remains in Contention for Wade Trophy

    Brown Remains in Contention for Wade Trophy

    Thursday, February 8 2018 5:19 PM EST2018-02-08 22:19:16 GMT
    Baylor women’s basketball junior Kalani Brown is one of 33 players included on the midseason watch list for the 2018 Wade Trophy, the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced Thursday morning. The 6-7 center leads the nation in field goal percentage (.671) and Baylor in scoring (20.2) through 23 games this season. Brown has registered a team-high 11 double-doubles on the season, which ranks second in the Big 12 Conference. Brown, the 2018 Big 12 Preseason Player ...More >>
    Baylor women’s basketball junior Kalani Brown is one of 33 players included on the midseason watch list for the 2018 Wade Trophy, the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced Thursday morning. The 6-7 center leads the nation in field goal percentage (.671) and Baylor in scoring (20.2) through 23 games this season. Brown has registered a team-high 11 double-doubles on the season, which ranks second in the Big 12 Conference. Brown, the 2018 Big 12 Preseason Player ...More >>

  • Baylor Women's Basketball Recruits Named Naismith Semifinalists

    Baylor Women's Basketball Recruits Named Naismith Semifinalists

    Thursday, February 8 2018 5:17 PM EST2018-02-08 22:17:24 GMT
    (Source: KXXV)(Source: KXXV)
    Baylor women’s basketball recruits Aquira DeCosta and NaLyssa Smith are semifinalists for the 2018 Naismith National Girls’ High School Player of the Year award, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Thursday morning. Baylor is one of three teams to have two players included on the list of semifinalists. DeCosta (Sacramento, Calif.) and Smith (Converse, Texas) have also been recognized as McDonald’s All-Americans and named to the Naismith Trophy Midseason Girls Basketba...More >>
    Baylor women’s basketball recruits Aquira DeCosta and NaLyssa Smith are semifinalists for the 2018 Naismith National Girls’ High School Player of the Year award, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Thursday morning. Baylor is one of three teams to have two players included on the list of semifinalists. DeCosta (Sacramento, Calif.) and Smith (Converse, Texas) have also been recognized as McDonald’s All-Americans and named to the Naismith Trophy Midseason Girls Basketba...More >>

  • A&M's Williams Featured on Updated Malone Award Watch List

    A&M's Williams Featured on Updated Malone Award Watch List

    Thursday, February 8 2018 5:15 PM EST2018-02-08 22:15:53 GMT
    SPORTS-Texas A&M Basketball1SPORTS-Texas A&M Basketball1
    Texas A&M’s Robert Williams was honored Thursday by being named among 10 candidates for the 2018 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award announced by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Named after Hall of Famer and two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Karl Malone, the annual honor in its fourth year recognizes the top power forwards in Division I men’s college basketball. A national committee comprised of top college basketball personnel determined the wa...More >>
    Texas A&M’s Robert Williams was honored Thursday by being named among 10 candidates for the 2018 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award announced by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Named after Hall of Famer and two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Karl Malone, the annual honor in its fourth year recognizes the top power forwards in Division I men’s college basketball. A national committee comprised of top college basketball personnel determined the wa...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly