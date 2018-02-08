Szeryk, Chandler Among Leaders In First Arnold Palmer Cup Rankings

Texas A&M senior Maddie Szeryk ranked fifth among international women’s golfers and junior Chandler Phillips ranked 15th among United States men’s golfers in the first spring Arnold Palmer Cup Ranking for the 2018 event at Evian Resort Golf Club. The top six golfers from the final ranking in the Spring from both the United States and International men and women - 12 total golfers - shall be among the 24 individuals selected to compete in the Arnold Palmer Cup July 6-8. The 2018 Arnold Palmer Cup will be the first that features both men’s and women’s collegiate golfers, after the previous versions featured just men’s teams.

Szeryk is averaging 70.60 strokes per round this season, having finished in the top 10 in all five events she has competed in this season, finishing second twice this season. Szeryk is a two-time All-American at Texas A&M, and has been an All-SEC selection in each of her three previous seasons in Aggieland.

Phillips, who was a member of the United States team for the 2017 Arnold Palmer Cup, is averaging 71.07 strokes per round for the No. 4 men’s team, and has posted three Top 10 finishes in five events this season, including a victory at the Badger Invitational, Sept. 10-12. Phillips is a two-time All-SEC selection at Texas A&M and was named an All-American after the 2016-17 season.

Using Golfstat’s NCAA Player Ranking as a base, the Arnold Palmer Cup Ranking awards bonus points for wins and high finishes and a penalty for poor finishes. The ranking also contains a strength of schedule component.

The remaining six men’s and women’s spots for the United States will consist of five committee selections, including at least one non-Division I golfer, and a coaches pick. The balance of the International team will include the men’s and women’s winners of The R&A Scholars Tournament, four committee selections and a coaches pick.

Subsequent rankings will be released on February 22 and March 8 with teams being announced March 15 during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard.