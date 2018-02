Police said the women took more than $3,000 of merchandise from the store. (Source: Waco Police Department)

Police are searching for three women seen taking more than $3,000 in merchandise from a Marshalls in Waco.

Police released video of the women running out of the store with the items in hand. Police said they took purses and clothing.

If you have any information on these women or the incident, contact Detective James at 254-750-3674. The case number is 18-800074.

