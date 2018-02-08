Fort Hood soldier arrested in prostitution sting had rope, knife, duct tape and body bag

30 people were arrested during the sting. (Source: KXXV) BELL COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -
Thirty people have been arrested in a recent Bell County prostitution sting, Bell County Sheriff said.
The sheriff said one of the suspects arrested, Tyler Willison, a Fort Hood soldier, was found in possession of a knife, six strands of rope, duct tape and a body bag. Willison told deputies he brought the rope to the room because he had a bonding fetish. The other items were later found in his car.
The two operations took place in Temple six days apart. 15 people were arrested in each sting.
Four of those arrested are Fort Hood soldiers and three are undocumented immigrants.
During the sting, one of the suspects entered the room with a gun.
The ages of those arrested ranged from 17-57.
Deputies said 13 of the suspects arrested are Temple residents.
During an 8-hour period, the department sent 5,800 texts.
"As long as there continues to be a problem, we are going to continue operations like this," Sherrif Eddy Lange said. "So, guys, if you're out there on the dark web or even on the regular web and you're thinking about this, you better be thinking ' hey is it Chief Mitchell's guys or is it the sheriff's department on the other end?' You'll never know what's behind that closed door.
The thirty men arrested were:
- Andrew Kuhn
- Barron Ramsey
- Christopher Colwell
- Dartagnan Seay
- James Gattison
- Jose Moreno
- Kenneth Solack
- Marcus Brown
- Nathan Murray
- Ralph Phelan
- Richard Swanson
- Toby Culp
- Travis Hunt
- Tyler Willison
- William McDonald
- Austin Woodward
- Brandon Lemus
- Brandon McMeen
- Clinton Young
- Conrad Rodgers
- Erasmo Maya
- Ernest Soto Jr.
- Fernando Gomez
- Frank Ceballos
- Jose Luna-Gonzalez
- Joseph Holland
- Luis Lopez-Gomez
- Luis Rivas
- Robert Martinez
- Zeb Johnson
