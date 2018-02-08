Fort Hood soldier arrested in prostitution sting had rope, knife, duct tape and body bag

Thirty people have been arrested in a recent Bell County prostitution sting, Bell County Sheriff said.

The sheriff said one of the suspects arrested, Tyler Willison, a Fort Hood soldier, was found in possession of a knife, six strands of rope, duct tape and a body bag. Willison told deputies he brought the rope to the room because he had a bonding fetish. The other items were later found in his car.

The two operations took place in Temple six days apart. 15 people were arrested in each sting.

Four of those arrested are Fort Hood soldiers and three are undocumented immigrants.

During the sting, one of the suspects entered the room with a gun.

The ages of those arrested ranged from 17-57.

Deputies said 13 of the suspects arrested are Temple residents.

During an 8-hour period, the department sent 5,800 texts.

"As long as there continues to be a problem, we are going to continue operations like this," Sherrif Eddy Lange said. "So, guys, if you're out there on the dark web or even on the regular web and you're thinking about this, you better be thinking ' hey is it Chief Mitchell's guys or is it the sheriff's department on the other end?' You'll never know what's behind that closed door.

The thirty men arrested were:

Andrew Kuhn

Barron Ramsey

Christopher Colwell

Dartagnan Seay

James Gattison

Jose Moreno

Kenneth Solack

Marcus Brown

Nathan Murray

Ralph Phelan

Richard Swanson

Toby Culp

Travis Hunt

Tyler Willison

William McDonald

Austin Woodward

Brandon Lemus

Brandon McMeen

Clinton Young

Conrad Rodgers

Erasmo Maya

Ernest Soto Jr.

Fernando Gomez

Frank Ceballos

Jose Luna-Gonzalez

Joseph Holland

Luis Lopez-Gomez

Luis Rivas

Robert Martinez

Zeb Johnson

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.