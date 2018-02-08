KState trumps Texas for Big 12 win

Baylor head coach Matt Rhule announced the signing of offensive lineman Johncarlo Valentin on National Signing Day Wednesday.More >>
Dean Wade scored 16 points and Kansas State rallied late in the second half to beat Texas 67-64 and earn a tough road win the in the Big 12 on Wednesday night.More >>
Duane Wilson made one of two free throws with four seconds left to lift Texas A&M to an 81-80 upset of No. 8 Auburn on Wednesday night.More >>
The McLennan Highlassies and Ranger Lady Rangers battled to the bitter end tonight in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action with the Lady Rangers stealing a one-point victory at home, 55-54.More >>
National Signing Day saw athletes from across Central Texas find their homes at the next level.More >>
