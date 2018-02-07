Dismissals of 13 Twin Peaks cases granted

On Thursday, two McLennan District Court judges approved the dismissal of several Twin Peaks cases.

Jorge Salinas is one of the 13 defendants who had the charges of engaging in organized criminal activity dropped. The charges stemmed from the Twin Peaks shootout in May of 2015 that left nine people dead and dozens injured.

The paperwork is being processed at this time and will be available to the public once it is filed.

19th District Court Judge Ralph Strother also granted the recusal of the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office in the case against Billy McRee on Thursday. This happened on the same day McRee and Salinas’ attorneys were planning to have a recusal hearing for the DAs Office.

The 13 cases include:

Boyce Rockett

Narciso Luna, Jr.

Mario Gonzalez

Marco Dejong

Michael Doyle Moore

James Rosas

Colter Bajovich

Jose Valle

Clifford Lee Pearce

Andrew Raymond Stroer

Diego Nerio Obledo

William Redding

Jorge Daniel Salinas

The dismissal of the cases stated the following:

"While probable cause for the defendant's arrest and prosecutuion remains, based on continued investigation, the State is exercising prosecutorial discretion and dismissing this matter to focus on its efforts on co-defendants with a higher degree of culpability."

On Wednesday, the attorney for Twin Peaks biker Jorge Salinas said he will likely hold a press conference on Thursday at the courthouse with other attorneys. The 1:30 p.m. hearing has now been canceled and due to the press conference.

Sources in the courthouse said that 13 cases will be dismissed, two will be recused and eight bikers who were not indicted will be refused for prosecution.

The first Twin Peaks biker trial with Jacob Carrizal was declared a mistrial in Nov. 2017. The second trial for Matthew Clendennen was pushed back.

In May 2015, a shoutout at Twin Peaks in Waco between several motorcycle clubs, including the Bandidos and the Cossacks, left nine dead and 20 others injured. More than 150 bikers were indicted after the shootout.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.