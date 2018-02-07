Sheriff delivers flowers to Mexia resident celebrating 100th bir - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Sheriff delivers flowers to Mexia resident celebrating 100th birthday

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Limestone County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Limestone County Sheriff's Office)
MEXIA, TX (KXXV) -

What a sweet gesture! 

Sheriff Wilson from the Limestone County Sheriff's Office paid a visit to Marcie Lee King of Mexia. King is celebrating her 100th birthday. King has supported the sheriff's office for many years. 

Happy birthday Marcie! 

