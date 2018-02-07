Police identify man shot after argument

Killeen police have identified a person killed after a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. in the 4400 block of Maggie Drive.

Police said when they arrived a homeowner told them he got into a verbal argument with an acquaintance that turned physical. The homeowner shot the man during the argument.

The victim, identified as Robert Marshall Blunt, 52.

Police were told the shooting victim was taken to the hospital, but he was not taken in an ambulance. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital at 4:10 p.m.

Killeen police are continuing to investigate the situation.

