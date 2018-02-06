Newborns go home with red beanie hats during American Heart Month

Newborns at Providence Hospital are receiving red beanie hats during American Heart Month.

West resident Carolyn Mabile who crocheted the hats babies has delivered 25 hats to the hospital thus far.

“I enjoy crocheting items for babies,” Mabile said. “From bereavement sets for babies born too soon, to blankets, giraffes and dolls, I love doing something that is useful and has meaning."

Mabile plans to continue crocheting throughout the month of February.

