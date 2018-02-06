Aggie women inviting kids to shoot hoops

No. 14 Texas A&M hosts Ole Miss in an SEC women’s basketball game on Thursday, February 8 at 7 p.m. All kids 12 & under are invited down to the court at halftime to take a free throw on the Reed Arena court during halftime.

KIDS INVITED TO SHOOT A FREE THROW AT HALFTIME

CORPS OF CADETS IN ATTENDANCE

300 Members of the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets will be in attendance for Thursday’s game.

KIDS COURT OPEN

Prior to the game children are invited to in "Kid's Court" inside the women's practice gym from 6 to 7 p.m. Kids will have the chance to shoot baskets on the women's practice floor pre-game.



Kids and parents can access "Kid's Court" by entering the Cox-McFerrin Center for Aggie Basketball from the arena concourse behind Section 121 and following the signage for "Kid's Court"

FREE ADMISSION FOR JUNIOR AGGIE CLUB MEMBERS

Members of the Junior Aggie Club (Age 12 & Under) receive free admission to all women’s basketball home games!