Texas A&M men travel to (8) Auburn

Texas A&M puts its modest two-game winning streak on the line Wednesday as the Aggies travel to the plains of Alabama for a showdown with SEC-leading Auburn. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. from Auburn Arena.

The clash with the eighth-ranked Tigers is the start of a big week for the Aggies, who will return home to host No. 24 Kentucky on Saturday. Texas A&M is 2-3 against ranked teams this season.

The contest will be televised to a national audience on ESPN2 with Tom Hart calling the play-by-play action and Sean Farnham providing commentary. Additionally, radio coverage will be available on the Aggie Sports Network, which can be heard locally in the Bryan/College Station area on WTAW (1620 AM).

The Aggies (15-8; 4-6 SEC) are coming off one of their most impressive defensive showings during their last outing, an 83-60 triumph over South Carolina in College Station last Saturday. A&M's stifling defense limited the Gamecocks to 27.5 percent shooting in the game, a season-low by an Aggie opponent.

Auburn, meanwhile, has been the surprise story of the SEC this season by racing out to a 21-2 record and climbing to the No. 8 in the Associated Press Top 25. The lofty status is the Tigers’ first top-10 ranking since Auburn was ranked No. 9 on. Feb. 7, 2000, and the highest the Tigers have been ranked since checking in at No. 7 on Jan. 24, 2000.

The Tigers top the SEC standings with a 9-1 league mark under fourth-year head coach Bruce Pearl. Auburn features a hot-shooting, guard-heavy lineup. The three-guard lineup of Bryce Brown (17.0), Mustapha Heron (15.6) and Jared Harper (12.9) all average over 12 points per game this season. Florida stands out as the only other team in the SEC to have all three of its backcourt players tout averages of 12 points per game or better.