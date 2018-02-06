Aggie women's tennis nets top recruiting class - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Aggie women's tennis nets top recruiting class

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
COLLEGE STATION, TX (KXXV) -

Texas A&M’ 2018 women’s tennis recruiting class is No. 1 in the nation in Tennis Recruiting Network’s Top 25 Winter Rankings, announced Monday. It is the first time A&M has received a No. 1 ranking, and it betters the previous high of No. 7 set last year.

A&M’s 2018 recruiting class consists of defending Texas high school Class 5A state singles champion Jayci Goldsmith of Dripping Springs, Katya Townsend of Coconut Creek Florida, and Brindtha Ramasamy of Toronto, Canada.

“We are delighted to announce that our women’s tennis program has been recognized as the top recruiting class in the nation for the fall signees of the Class of 2018,” said Mark Weaver who is in his third year as head coach of the Aggies. “Coach (Jordan) Szabo and I are perhaps a bit biased being that we are both graduates of Texas A&M, but we know that Texas A&M is a very special place and we know that once we get recruits on our campus it is hard to say no. With Jayci, Katya and Brindtha all joining our team next fall, the future is very bright for the Aggies.”

Goldsmith and Townsend are both graded as blue chip recruits, the highest rating bestowed by TRN. Goldsmith is currently listed No. 8 in the nation by TRN, and Townsend is No. 22.

Ramasamy also is an accomplished junior player, having won singles titles at the All-Canadian Junior Championships, the ACE Tennis U18 Canadian World Ranking Event 2, the Copa El Salvador and the Jalisco Junior Cup.

Below are the TRN’s recruiting class winter rankings with point totals. First-place votes are in parentheses.

1.   Texas A&M (8)             450

2.   Texas Tech (5)              438

3.   Columbia (1)                 417

4.   Harvard (3)                   406

5.   Stanford (1)                  391

6.   Oklahoma                     374

7.   LSU (1)                          358

8.   USC                               342

9.   Northwestern               319

10. Michigan                      295

11. Kentucky                       276

12. Michigan State             245

13. Ohio State                     229

14. North Carolina              217

15. Duke                             201

16. UCLA                             200

17. Wake Forest                 195

18. Connecticut                  114

19. Georgia                         112

20. Arizona State                103

21. Florida International    98

22. Yale                               79

23. Oregon                         73

24. Navy                              46

25. Florida                          39

The Aggies are currently 6-0 and off to their best start since 2001. They close out their seven-match homestand on Saturday, Feb. 10 as they play host to the University of Louisiana at noon at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

