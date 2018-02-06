Aggie women's tennis nets top recruiting class

Texas A&M’ 2018 women’s tennis recruiting class is No. 1 in the nation in Tennis Recruiting Network’s Top 25 Winter Rankings, announced Monday. It is the first time A&M has received a No. 1 ranking, and it betters the previous high of No. 7 set last year.

A&M’s 2018 recruiting class consists of defending Texas high school Class 5A state singles champion Jayci Goldsmith of Dripping Springs, Katya Townsend of Coconut Creek Florida, and Brindtha Ramasamy of Toronto, Canada.

“We are delighted to announce that our women’s tennis program has been recognized as the top recruiting class in the nation for the fall signees of the Class of 2018,” said Mark Weaver who is in his third year as head coach of the Aggies. “Coach (Jordan) Szabo and I are perhaps a bit biased being that we are both graduates of Texas A&M, but we know that Texas A&M is a very special place and we know that once we get recruits on our campus it is hard to say no. With Jayci, Katya and Brindtha all joining our team next fall, the future is very bright for the Aggies.”

Goldsmith and Townsend are both graded as blue chip recruits, the highest rating bestowed by TRN. Goldsmith is currently listed No. 8 in the nation by TRN, and Townsend is No. 22.

Ramasamy also is an accomplished junior player, having won singles titles at the All-Canadian Junior Championships, the ACE Tennis U18 Canadian World Ranking Event 2, the Copa El Salvador and the Jalisco Junior Cup.

Below are the TRN’s recruiting class winter rankings with point totals. First-place votes are in parentheses.

1. Texas A&M (8) 450

2. Texas Tech (5) 438

3. Columbia (1) 417

4. Harvard (3) 406

5. Stanford (1) 391

6. Oklahoma 374

7. LSU (1) 358

8. USC 342

9. Northwestern 319

10. Michigan 295

11. Kentucky 276

12. Michigan State 245

13. Ohio State 229

14. North Carolina 217

15. Duke 201

16. UCLA 200

17. Wake Forest 195

18. Connecticut 114

19. Georgia 112

20. Arizona State 103

21. Florida International 98

22. Yale 79

23. Oregon 73

24. Navy 46

25. Florida 39

The Aggies are currently 6-0 and off to their best start since 2001. They close out their seven-match homestand on Saturday, Feb. 10 as they play host to the University of Louisiana at noon at the Mitchell Tennis Center.