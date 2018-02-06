Superintendent: School investigating after threat, increased police presence on campus

The superintendent for Bruceville-Eddy ISD said that they are aware of a concern about a threat made against the high school, but after investigating, he said there is no documentation that a threat was ever made.

Absences were at 33 percent on Tuesday.

He said that the administration has interviewed dozens of students about the threat, and they have involved law enforcement as well.

He also added that student safety is the number one priority at BEISD, and they take all threats to students, faculty and staff seriously.

Bruceville-Eddy police will have an increased presence on the campus on Feb. 6 - the date of the alleged threat.

If your child knows any more about the threat, they need to contact the administration.

