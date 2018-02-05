Fire from RV spreads to house in Elm Mott

Officials said one man was inside the home at the time, but he was able to escape unharmed. (Source: KXXV)

Fire officials said that a fire that started in an RV spread to a house in Elm Mott Monday afternoon.

They said that flames broke out in the RV, spread to trees and rubble and then engulfed a home.

Officials said one man was inside the home at the time, but he was able to escape unharmed.

No one else was injured.

There are no fire hydrants in the area, so the fire department was assisted by the Lacy Lakeview Fire Department, West Fire Department and the Bellmead Fire Department.

