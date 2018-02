A Fort Worth man has been charged with three counts of online solicitation of a minor after deputies say he sent sexually explicit content to what he believed was a child.

Hamilton County Sheriff's office said 28-year-old Luis Adolfo Hernandez contacted what he believed to be a child under the age of 17 in 2017.

Hernandez sent the child nude photos and videos of himself masturbating after he learned the child's age.

The sheriff's office said he would engage in sexually explicit chat and agreed to meet up with the child for sexual intercourse.

On Feb. 1, he was arrested on three felony charges of online solicitation of a minor.

He has been released from Tarrant County Jail.

