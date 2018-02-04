No. 1 Baylor A&T Defeats No. 8 Alderson Broaddus in Opener - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

No. 1 Baylor A&T Defeats No. 8 Alderson Broaddus in Opener

WACO, TX (KXXV) -

In its season-opening National Collegiate Acrobatics & Tumbling Association (NCATA) competition, the top-ranked and three-time defending national champion Baylor acrobatics & tumbling team defeated the eighth-ranked Alderson Broaddus Battlers, 267.435-251.360, at the Ferrell Center on Sunday afternoon.

The Bears got off to a strong start in the compulsories, grabbing an early 37.75-35.40 lead and extending their lead after winning the acro event, 29.30-28.50. Despite faltering in the pyramid event, the Bears took a 94.95-92.25 lead into halftime. The Bears followed their strong first half by winning all three events in the second half, taking the meet by a final score of 267.435-251.360.

HIGHLIGHTS 
*Baylor has now won its last nine meets dating back to last season. 
*Baylor is now 31-1 under head coach Felecia Mulkey with three NCATA national titles.

*Baylor is 4-0 in season openers under Mulkey.
*The Bears won five of six events: compulsory, acro, toss, tumbling, and team. 
*The team of 15 Bears scored an impressive 9.95 in the pyramid heat of the compulsory event. 
*The team of Ceara Gray, Faith Spivey, Lauren Sturm, and Kaylee Adams posted a 9.90 in heat 3 of the acro event.
*Lauren Sturm posted a 9.725 in the aerial pass of the tumbling event.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Eagles have the right formula to upset Patriots

    Eagles have the right formula to upset Patriots

    Friday, February 2 2018 4:05 PM EST2018-02-02 21:05:53 GMT
    Sunday, February 4 2018 5:59 PM EST2018-02-04 22:59:26 GMT

    The best formula for success against the New England Patriots is to keep Tom Brady on the sideline and harass him when he's on the field.

    More >>

    The best formula for success against the New England Patriots is to keep Tom Brady on the sideline and harass him when he's on the field.

    More >>

  • Colts: Linebacker Edwin Jackson among 2 killed on highway

    Colts: Linebacker Edwin Jackson among 2 killed on highway

    Sunday, February 4 2018 4:36 PM EST2018-02-04 21:36:19 GMT
    Sunday, February 4 2018 5:59 PM EST2018-02-04 22:59:18 GMT
    This is a 2017 photo of Edwin Jackson of the Indianapolis Colts NFL football team. (Source: Associated Press)This is a 2017 photo of Edwin Jackson of the Indianapolis Colts NFL football team. (Source: Associated Press)

    The Indianapolis Colts say linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis.

    More >>

    The Indianapolis Colts say linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis.

    More >>

  • Brady and numbers point to another Patriots Super Bowl win

    Brady and numbers point to another Patriots Super Bowl win

    Friday, February 2 2018 3:29 PM EST2018-02-02 20:29:32 GMT
    Sunday, February 4 2018 5:59 PM EST2018-02-04 22:59:06 GMT

    The Brady Factor: Quarterback, coach and tons of experience give Patriots big edge in Super Bowl matchup with Eagles.

    More >>

    The Brady Factor: Quarterback, coach and tons of experience give Patriots big edge in Super Bowl matchup with Eagles.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly