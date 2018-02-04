No. 1 Baylor A&T Defeats No. 8 Alderson Broaddus in Opener

In its season-opening National Collegiate Acrobatics & Tumbling Association (NCATA) competition, the top-ranked and three-time defending national champion Baylor acrobatics & tumbling team defeated the eighth-ranked Alderson Broaddus Battlers, 267.435-251.360, at the Ferrell Center on Sunday afternoon.

The Bears got off to a strong start in the compulsories, grabbing an early 37.75-35.40 lead and extending their lead after winning the acro event, 29.30-28.50. Despite faltering in the pyramid event, the Bears took a 94.95-92.25 lead into halftime. The Bears followed their strong first half by winning all three events in the second half, taking the meet by a final score of 267.435-251.360.

HIGHLIGHTS

*Baylor has now won its last nine meets dating back to last season.

*Baylor is now 31-1 under head coach Felecia Mulkey with three NCATA national titles.

*Baylor is 4-0 in season openers under Mulkey.

*The Bears won five of six events: compulsory, acro, toss, tumbling, and team.

*The team of 15 Bears scored an impressive 9.95 in the pyramid heat of the compulsory event.

*The team of Ceara Gray, Faith Spivey, Lauren Sturm, and Kaylee Adams posted a 9.90 in heat 3 of the acro event.

*Lauren Sturm posted a 9.725 in the aerial pass of the tumbling event.