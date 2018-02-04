Texas A&M Women's Basketball Hosts Auburn Sunday At 3 p.m.

No. 14 Texas A&M hosts Auburn in a women’s basketball game on Sunday, February 4 at Reed Arena, with tip set for 3 p.m. Fans can Take A Kid To The Game, with one adult admission purchased at the window on game day allows admission for up to four children.

The game is broadcast on SEC Network, with Melissa Lee and Nell Fortner on the call. Authenticated subcribers can also access the stream of the call on WatchESPN and the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs and other connected devices. Fans can also listen to the radio call from Tom Turbiville and Tap Bentz on KWBC 1550 AM in Bryan-College Station, or online at 12thMan.com.

This is a rematch of a January 7 game that the Aggies (17-6, 6-3 SEC) won, 82-73 in Auburn Arena. Khaalia Hillsman led the Aggies with a career-high 31 points, making 10 of her 11 field goal attempts, the third-best single-game field goal percentage in A&M history. Janiah McKay had 25 points and Unique Thompson had 22 to lead Auburn (11-10, 2-7 SEC) in that game. Texas A&M has won all 10 matchups in the all-time series against Auburn.

The Aggies are coming off an 82-67 loss at No. 12 Tennessee on Thursday, a game that featured 10 ties and 30 lead changes before the Lady Vols blew the game open in the final four minutes.

Auburn has struggled since the first matchup between the teams, winning just one of their six games in the interim.

Lumpkin Has Career Game At Tennessee

Jasmine Lumpkin has had arguably the best stretch of her career over the past five games, averaging 11.2 points and 9.4 rebounds in that stretch. At Tennessee on Thursday, she had a career-high 22 points while making 10 of her 12 field goal attempts.

“I came in with the mentality that I needed to score,” said Lumpkin. “I know if I was knocking down those shots and being confident, then I’ll open it up for the rest of my teammates.”

She has contributed in several different ways in this stretch, posting either 10+ points or 10+ rebounds in each of her last five games, and setting a then-career-high in either points, rebounds, or assists in each of her last four games.

“I got to do whatever it takes to help my team win, whether it’s scoring, playing defense, making stops or getting steals and rebounds,” said Lumpkin. “I want to contribute in any way I can.”

Her whatever-it-takes mentality was best on display January 22 against LSU, as she had 10 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists, coming close to the fourth triple-double in program history.

“Knowing that it’s my senior year, [I’m] going into every game and playing like it’s my last,” said Lumpkin. “I’m doing what I’m capable of doing and seizing the opportunity and seizing the moment.”