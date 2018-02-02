Ten run 6th inning gives MCC 18-1 win

The No. 6 McLennan Highlanders showed total domination in this afternoon’s series opener with Midland at Bosque River Ballpark, crushing the Chaparrals 18-1. Sophomore Nick Urbantke got the win on the mound in relief of starter Logan Freeman who recorded eight strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings.

Josh Breaux’s solo home run in the bottom of the first inning began the McLennan scoring.

Two more Highlander runners scored in the bottom of the second inning. Chase Sortor led off with a single and scored on a double by Thomas Santos. Santos then scored on a sacrifice by Aidan Shepardson.

Another McLennan run came across the plate in the bottom of the fourth as Shepardson was safe at first and move to second on a Midland error, then scored on a double by George Callil.

Midland’s only run came in the top of the fifth inning as Riley King singled and scored on a double by Jordan Billups.

Keaton Milford tripled and scored on a sacrifice by Sortor in the bottom of the fifth to put the Highlanders up 5-1.

McLennan opened the flood gates in the bottom of the sixth, scoring 10 runs in the frame. Shepardson singled and scored on a double by Callil. Dylan Neuse followed with a two-run homer. Griffin Paxton drew a walk and Breaux singled. Milford followed with a single to score Paxton, and Sortor doubled to bring in Breaux and Milford. Sortor advanced to third on a wild pitch and Mitchell Caskey walked. Santos followed with a single to score Sortor. A passed ball moved Santos and Caskey to second and third, respectively, and both scored on a single by Shepardson. Neuse followed with a double to bring Shepardson in to score.

The final three Highlanders’ runs came in the bottom of the eighth. Pinch hitter Brooks Embry was hit by the pitch, Shepardson singled and Callil was hit by the pitch to load the bases. Neuse drew a walk, bringing Embry in to score. Shepardson scored on a ground-out double play by Paxton, and Breaux singled to score Callil.

“Today was really nice day. I thought our ballclub came out with good intensity but I was really proud of the way we had a very businesslike, relaxed atmosphere. Our guys were all business. I was a little concerned before the game started that we might have been flat, but in retrospect, it looks like we were relaxed. I’m pleased that they were able to come out with that kind of attitude,” head coach Mitch Thompson said.

“When you look back at today, we had a really nice pitching performance from Freeman as a starter but also from Urbantke and Max Mize out of the bullpen. As a coach, one of the things that really makes you feel good about your ballclub from time to time is especially when your bullpen is able to come in and really throw the ball well. Today, it was obvious that our bullpen did. Between Urbantke and Mize, they threw 4 2/3 innings, over half the ballgame; they struck out seven and gave up two hits. That’s a really nice performance. Our pitching staff only giving up five hits and one run, and striking out 15 Midland hitters, we will take that every day.”

“Offensively, our guys competed well at the plate and got off to a good start, scoring a run early, which was nice; and we continued to add to the lead. It was nice to see Neuse with two extra base hits and four RBIs. Breaux hitting another home run, that’s outstanding. But, up and down the lineup, Sortor with three RBIs; Shepardson, our eight-hole hitter with three RBIs; and then two RBIs from both Santos and Callil in the seven and nine holes. We got great production from the bottom half of our order. That’s a tale-tale sign of success so hopefully we can continue that tomorrow.

“We need to be prepared to take Midland’s best shot because I’m sure they are going to come out and compete very hard. I have great respect for their program and we will need to show back up and be ready to compete hard for two games.”