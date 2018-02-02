Nearly 500 pounds of marijuana seized at border on Thursday

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers, in El Paso, seized 492 pounds of marijuana throughout the day Thursday.

The largest bust happened just before 4 a.m. when a 2001 Ford pickup attempted to enter the El Paso port from Mexico.

The truck was referred for a secondary inspection after a canine unit signaled the presence of drugs in the vehicle. CBP officers then conducted an x-ray scan of the truck that revealed anomalies in both the tire and the fuel tank.

Upon further investigation, CBP officers found 100 bundles of marijuana weighing nearly 110 pounds. The driver was immediately taken into custody.

The remaining 382 pounds of the marijuana was seized throughout the day.

