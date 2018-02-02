Police now offering $8,000 for information on wanted sex offender

60-year-old Mark Timothy McBride is this month's featured fugitive and a Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender.

McBride is wasted for failing to register as a sex offender and parole violation. He was arrested in 2006 on three counts of indecency with a child and sexual contact for incidents which involved two 16-year-old girls.

McBride is known to have ties to Fort Worth and Pagosa Springs, CO and may have sought work in Alaska.

He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and approximately 250 pounds. He may or may not be wearing glasses.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is offering an $8,000 reward for any information regarding McBride.

Texas DPS asks anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers or the Texas Department of Public Safety. All tips are guaranteed to remain anonymous.

