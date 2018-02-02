Baylor looks to snap 4 game losing skid with win over ISU - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Baylor looks to snap 4 game losing skid with win over ISU

By Katie Engleson, Sports Reporter
Connect
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

The (12-10) Baylor Bears will make their return to the Ferrell Center Saturday night for a rematch against Iowa State. Baylor lost to the Cyclones earlier this season in Ames 75-65, however the Bears have had success against the Cyclones at home. Baylor is 12-2 all-time against ISU in Waco, those two losses came in 2000 and 2013.

The Bears are hungry for a win. They are on the quest to snap a 4 game losing skid, with their most recent loss to No. 12 Oklahoma in Norman. This is the first time the Bears have lost 4 straight since losing 5 consecutive games in January of 2014. Eight of Baylor's losses this season were however to ranked opponents.

Baylor Head Coach Scott Drew says, "like any Big 12 team, anybody is capable of beating anyone. It seems like everybody during the year has high's and low's, and the key is not to stay in the lows."

The Bears will look to get back in the win column on Saturday, tipoff for the Bear's Big 12 Showdown is set for 7:05 PM CT.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Aggies Look to Extend Home Winning Streak Saturday vs. South Carolina

    Aggies Look to Extend Home Winning Streak Saturday vs. South Carolina

    Friday, February 2 2018 3:44 PM EST2018-02-02 20:44:11 GMT
    The Aggies will be in search of a fourth straight victory at Reed Arena on Saturday afternoon when Texas A&M hosts South Carolina at 1 p.m. The contest will be televised to a national audience on ESPNU with Doug Sherman calling the play-by-play action and Sean Farnham providing commentary. Additionally, radio coverage will be available on the Aggie Sports Network, which can be heard locally in the Bryan/College Station area on WTAW (1620 AM). Texas A&M Basketball will partne...More >>
    The Aggies will be in search of a fourth straight victory at Reed Arena on Saturday afternoon when Texas A&M hosts South Carolina at 1 p.m. The contest will be televised to a national audience on ESPNU with Doug Sherman calling the play-by-play action and Sean Farnham providing commentary. Additionally, radio coverage will be available on the Aggie Sports Network, which can be heard locally in the Bryan/College Station area on WTAW (1620 AM). Texas A&M Basketball will partne...More >>

  • No. 4 Texas A&M Hosts No. 6 Fresno State Saturday

    No. 4 Texas A&M Hosts No. 6 Fresno State Saturday

    Friday, February 2 2018 3:38 PM EST2018-02-02 20:38:01 GMT
    (Source: Texas A&M)(Source: Texas A&M)
    The fourth-ranked Texas A&M Equestrian team hosts No. 6 Fresno State for its spring home opener, Saturday, at 11 a.m. CT at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. The Aggies (6-3, 2-1 SEC) are coming off of an 11-8 loss on Jan. 25 at No. 9 TCU. The Maroon & White was led by Alex Desiderio in Equitation over Fences after she tallied her team-high eighth victory of the season, while being named the only MOP from Texas A&M. Rachael Hake also contributed a point with her 84-80 victor...More >>
    The fourth-ranked Texas A&M Equestrian team hosts No. 6 Fresno State for its spring home opener, Saturday, at 11 a.m. CT at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. The Aggies (6-3, 2-1 SEC) are coming off of an 11-8 loss on Jan. 25 at No. 9 TCU. The Maroon & White was led by Alex Desiderio in Equitation over Fences after she tallied her team-high eighth victory of the season, while being named the only MOP from Texas A&M. Rachael Hake also contributed a point with her 84-80 victor...More >>

  • Brown Named Lisa Leslie Award Finalist

    Brown Named Lisa Leslie Award Finalist

    Friday, February 2 2018 3:35 PM EST2018-02-02 20:35:49 GMT
    Baylor junior Kalani Brown is one of 10 candidates for the 2018 Lisa Leslie Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) announced Friday afternoon. The award, in its inaugural year, recognizes the top center in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball. Brown, who leads the team and is second in the Big 12 with 11 double-doubles, averages a team-high 21.1 points and 10.0 rebounds per contest through 21 games ...More >>
    Baylor junior Kalani Brown is one of 10 candidates for the 2018 Lisa Leslie Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) announced Friday afternoon. The award, in its inaugural year, recognizes the top center in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball. Brown, who leads the team and is second in the Big 12 with 11 double-doubles, averages a team-high 21.1 points and 10.0 rebounds per contest through 21 games ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly