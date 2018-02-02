Baylor looks to snap 4 game losing skid with win over ISU

The (12-10) Baylor Bears will make their return to the Ferrell Center Saturday night for a rematch against Iowa State. Baylor lost to the Cyclones earlier this season in Ames 75-65, however the Bears have had success against the Cyclones at home. Baylor is 12-2 all-time against ISU in Waco, those two losses came in 2000 and 2013.

The Bears are hungry for a win. They are on the quest to snap a 4 game losing skid, with their most recent loss to No. 12 Oklahoma in Norman. This is the first time the Bears have lost 4 straight since losing 5 consecutive games in January of 2014. Eight of Baylor's losses this season were however to ranked opponents.

Baylor Head Coach Scott Drew says, "like any Big 12 team, anybody is capable of beating anyone. It seems like everybody during the year has high's and low's, and the key is not to stay in the lows."

The Bears will look to get back in the win column on Saturday, tipoff for the Bear's Big 12 Showdown is set for 7:05 PM CT.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.