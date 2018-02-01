Report: Middle school student paid stripper to come to campus - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Report: Middle school student paid stripper to come to campus

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)
ROUND ROCK, TX (KXXV) -

A student is facing disciplinary action after a stripper showed up at a Round Rock middle school. 

The Austin American-Statesman reported that the stripper showed up to Noel Grisham Middle School Thursday. She realized it was a school and called the school to report a prank.

A spokeswoman told the Statesman that the student used his personal cell to call an agency and paid with a credit card. 

The student was identified and is facing disciplinary action. The woman never entered the building. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly