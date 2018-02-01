Report: Middle school student paid stripper to come to campus

A student is facing disciplinary action after a stripper showed up at a Round Rock middle school.

The Austin American-Statesman reported that the stripper showed up to Noel Grisham Middle School Thursday. She realized it was a school and called the school to report a prank.

A spokeswoman told the Statesman that the student used his personal cell to call an agency and paid with a credit card.

The student was identified and is facing disciplinary action. The woman never entered the building.

