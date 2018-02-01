Border patrol agents arrest two convicted sex offenders who had been removed from U.S.

The U.S. Border Patrol Agents from the Comstock and Eagle Pass stations in Del Rio said they arrested two convicted sex offenders with criminal histories who had previously been removed from the U.S.

“These arrests serve to remind us of the serious nature of the crimes previously committed by people who were illegally present in the United States,” said Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Felix Chavez.

On Jan. 28, 41-year-old Hector Vargas-Pineda was arrested who was in the United States illegally.

During processing, agents discovered that Vargas-Pineda was convicted of aggravated sexual assault in Denton County, on May 22, 1997, and was sentenced to serve five years in prison.

He was deported to Mexico on Aug. 9, 2002.

In an unrelated incident, on Jan. 30 agents arrested 41-year-old Santos Sanchez-Diaz who was also illegally in the U.S.

During processing and records checks it was revealed that Sanchez-Daiz was convicted of criminal sexual conduct in Minnesota on Aug. 1999.

He served a portion of his four-year prison sentence before being turned to Mexico on Aug. 2001.

Vargas-Pineda and Sanchez-Diaz both face a charge of illegal reentry after deportation which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

