House fire displaces family in McGregor

A family in McGregor has been displaced after a fire broke out destroying their home Thursday afternoon.

The fire happened on the 500th block of East 3th Road around noon.

A family member said they were just sitting in a room in the house when one of them said they smelled smoke.

At first they didn't see any fire in the house but they all cleared the house and when they walked outside they saw flames rising from the home.

They immediately dialed 911 and McGregor Fire Department worked to put out the flames.

A family member said although they physically lost everything, it was a blessing that they didn't lose a loved one to the house fire.

According to the Fire Chief, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No one was injured.

