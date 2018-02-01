City to begin the Waco Suspension Bridge Rehabilitation Project

The spokesperson for the City of Waco said that the work is set to begin on the Rehabilitation of the Waco Suspension Bridge Project next week.

The design phase of the Suspension Bridge Rehabilitation Project will begin Monday, Feb. 5. It will require several short-term access closures to the bridge for crews to perform the collection of drill cores in three locations (mid-span, between UParks anchor houses and between MLK anchor houses).

The drilling activity will be performed in 3 phases to minimize public interruption.

Phase 1- drilling from the middle of the bridge starting Monday, Feb. 5 that will require that the bridge be completely barricaded (no public access permitted on the bridge structure for at least 48 hours but not to exceed four days). The plan is to open the bridge for public use by noon Friday, Feb. 9.

Phase 2- drilling between the anchor houses on the University Parks side of the bridge will start Monday, Feb. 12 and should take approximately 24 hours. Only the work area between anchor houses will be barricaded and the bridge will be open. The bridge should be fully open by Friday, Feb. 16 by noon.

Phase 3- drilling between the anchor houses on the MLK side of the bridge will start Monday, Feb. 19 and should only take approximately 24 hours. Only the work area between anchor houses will be barricaded and the bridge will be open. The bridge should be fully open by Friday, Feb. 23 by noon.

The work plan may be revised if weather or field conditions complicate phase 1 drilling.

The work schedule will not be revised in a way that conflicts with any public events permitted through the Parks Events Team.

For more information, you can call Tom Balk at 254-750-8471.

