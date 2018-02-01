Authorities warning Netflix users of email scam

Authorities are asking Netflix users to be aware of a scam that is going around.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said that over the last couple of months, an email from a fake account has been circulating Netflix customers alerting them of the deactivation of their accounts because the company "could not validate billing information."

The email prompts you to click on a link and enter your personal information to include credit card numbers.

That is not a legitimate email from Netflix.

If you encounter this email, or any email you believe to be fraudulent, close it out without opening the links.

If you would like to check the status of any account that you have online, authorities recommend that you go directly to the website and log in as you normally would.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.