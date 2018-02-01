Cox A Finalist for Katrina McClain Award

Baylor sophomore Lauren Cox is one of 10 candidates for the 2018 Katrina McClain Award, The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced Thursday afternoon. The honor, in its inaugural year, recognizes the top power forward in NCAA Division I college basketball.

Cox averages a double-double for the Lady Bears with 15.1 points and a team-high 10.1 rebounds per contest in 20 games played. She is also leading the way in blocked shots, averaging a 2.9 per game.

The 6-4 forward has compiled eight double-doubles, which ranks fourth in the Big 12. Cox has pulled down double figure rebound totals in 10 games, including a new career-high with 19 at Kansas State on Jan. 20, 2018, and registered five 20-point games, three against conference foes.

The Flower Mound, Texas, native leads the Big 12 in blocked shots (2.9) and defensive rebounds per game (7.1), is second in rebounding overall (10.1), third in offensive rebounds (3.0), eighth in assist to turnover ratio (1.8), and 10th in scoring (15.1). Nationally, Cox ranks 15th in blocked shots per game (2.9), 17th in blocked shots (57), 25th in rebounds per game (10.1) and 27th in defensive rebounds per game (7.0).

“From the University of Georgia to Team USA, Katrina made her mark on the game through heart and determination,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. “The 10 power forwards being considered to this award display many of the attributes that made Katrina such a tremendous player and teammate and we’re happy to recognize these young women for their outstanding efforts this season.”

The selection committee for the Katrina McClain Award is composed of top women’s college basketball personnel including media members, head coaches, sports information directors and Hall of Famers. In March, five finalists will be presented to Ms. McClain-Pittman and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee. Fans will also have the opportunity to vote for their favorite finalists to determine the Naismith Starting 5 at www.hoophallawards.com.

The winner of the 2018 Katrina McClain Power Forward Award will be announced during ESPN2’s telecast of the national semifinal games in the 2018 NCAA Women’s Final Four in Columbus, Ohio on Friday, March 30.