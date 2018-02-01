Jury scam going around in Central Texas - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Jury scam going around in Central Texas

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Lampasas County District Clerk) (Source: Lampasas County District Clerk)
LAMPASAS COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

The Lampasas County District Clerk is warning citizens about a jury scam going around. 

The Lampasas county district clerk said they have received several calls about e-mails that say "Final Notice: Failure to appear for Jury Service."

The Lampasas county district clerk said they would never contact citizens via e-mail. 

If you have any questions you are asked to call their office at 512-556-8271 ext. 240.

