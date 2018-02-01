Jury scam going around in Central Texas

The Lampasas County District Clerk is warning citizens about a jury scam going around.

The Lampasas county district clerk said they have received several calls about e-mails that say "Final Notice: Failure to appear for Jury Service."

The Lampasas county district clerk said they would never contact citizens via e-mail.

If you have any questions you are asked to call their office at 512-556-8271 ext. 240.

