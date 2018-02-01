Temple and Killeen get new food delivery service

The extremely popular restaurant on-demand service, Waitr, has seen booming success in Waco and has now expanded to Temple and Killeen.

Waitr's app and website, waitrapp.com, allows you to order from your favorite restaurant and have your meal delivered for a fee of $5. The fee is a flat rate fee and will not change, no matter the distance or restaurant.

Since the service was founded in 2015 in Lake Charles, Louisiana, they have expanded to over 150 other cities. By offering delivery from eateries that normally don't deliver, Waitr hopes to expand the food culture in communities throughout the United States.

To celebrate their launch in Temple and Killeen, Waitr will be hosting events in both cities. The events will be held at Bird Creek Burger Co., off S. Main Street in Temple, and Los Cabo's, of S. Fort Hood Street in Killeen, on Thursday, Feb. 1, at 5 p.m. Attendees will be treated to free appetizers and Waitr "swag."

Since Waitr's Waco launch in October, they have delivered over 4,000 meals to very satisfied customers. This has prompted them to expand and they plan to hire 100 people, from both cities, to tackle the anticipated demand.

Qualified applicants can apply at waitrapp.com/become-a-driver.

