65-year-old woman dies in hospital weeks after car accident in Copperas Cove

The Texas Department of Public Safety said a 65-year-old woman died in the hospital weeks after a four-vehicle accident in Copperas Cove.

The accident happened on Jan. 17 around 4:50 p.m. on the U.S. 190 bypass.

A 2016 Freightliner flatbed truck was traveling eastbound and struck the rear of a 2017 Dodge pickup which had stopped due to heavy traffic in the eastbound lane.

The Freightliner then drove across the center stripe into the oncoming westbound traffic, while a 2008 Nissan Altima was traveling westbound.

The Freightliner struck the Altima in the front left. The Freightliner then struck the front of a Tahoe that was traveling westbound behind the Altima.

The driver of the Tahoe was 65-year-old Roseann Lucidi of Kempner.

Lucidi was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center for incapacitating injuries. On Jan. 30 Lucidi succumbed to her injuries and died at the hospital.

All other drivers received non-life-threatening injuries.

This crash is still under investigation.

