Tide pod pan dulce available in San Antonio

A San Antonio bakery is causing controversy on social media after is posted a picture of a Tide Pod theme pan dulce.

The pan dulce pokes fun at the social media trend involving teens eating Tide Pods.

The bakery Cakes By Jandy posted the picture on their company's Instagram account.

The owner of the bakery bakes from her home and takes orders.

The Instagram post gives a warning on eating real Tide Pods.

