Tide pod pan dulce available in San Antonio - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Tide pod pan dulce available in San Antonio

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Cakes By Jandy) (Source: Cakes By Jandy)
SAN ANTONIO, TX (KXXV) -

A San Antonio bakery is causing controversy on social media after is posted a picture of a Tide Pod theme pan dulce. 

The pan dulce pokes fun at the social media trend involving teens eating Tide Pods. 

The bakery Cakes By Jandy posted the picture on their company's Instagram account. 

The owner of the bakery bakes from her home and takes orders. 

The Instagram post gives a warning on eating real Tide Pods. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly