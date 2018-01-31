MCC hoops gets men & women's sweep of Temple

In dramatic, come-from-behind fashion the McLennan Highlassies defeated the Temple Lady Leopards 66-62 tonight at The Highlands.More >>
The third ranked Baylor Lady Bears quest to perfection in conference play continued Wednesday as the Lady Bears hosted number 23 Oklahoma State, defeating them 77-64. Lady Bears now 10-0 in conference play and extend their win streak to 17 games. The Lady Bears continue to dominate this season, as Baylor has outscored its opponents by at least 11 points in each of its 10 Big 12 games. Khalani Brown has been a big part of that success. She had her 11th double-double of the seaso...More >>
Baylor softball junior outfielder Kyla Walker was named to the Top 50 “Watch List” for the 2018 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year, announced Wednesday by the national organization.More >>
The No. 7 Texas A&M men’s tennis team swept the first SEC weekly honors of the spring season, announced Wednesday afternoon by the league office.More >>
